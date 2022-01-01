“Lucky” saved by Green Angels

It’s not every day you see 1st responders in PNG attending to injured animals on the road.

That is not the case for St John Ambulance officers William Solomon and Kerry Suapi.

The two ‘Green Angels’ were 1st on the scene to attend to this injured stray dog after it was hit by a vehicle in front of their base yesterday evening.

“The dog sustained serious head injuries and officer Suapi and I had to attend to it. Luckily it was managed in time,” Officer Solomon said.

Now named ‘Lucky’ the injured stray is under observation with the two officers and will be handed over to the RSPCA tomorrow.

Officer Solomon also challenged drivers to take heed of traffic rules when driving near hospitals or emergency services.

“Drivers should observe ground rules. PIH and St John Ambulance have Emergency exits. Responding vehicles will pull out at any time so please no speeding. The dog could have been a human so drive responsibly.” Officer Solomon said.