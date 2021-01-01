Bomareo keen to reopen Etep Rural Hospital

by Sylvester Gawi

Member for Tewai-Siassi, Dr. Kobby Bomareo is keen to see the Etep Rural Hospital in Wasu fully operational with prudent management and accountability of funding given to support its services.

During a visit to the hospital on Thursday (October 21), the medical doctor come politician stressed on the importance of accountability and transparency in managing funds allocated for church run health facilities in rural Finschhafen and Tewai-Siassi District.

The Etep Rural Hospital is currently scaling down on providing medical services due to funding constraints affecting its operations and at the moment is only attending to emergency cases.

“We (Tewai-Siassi DDA) have a good working partnership with the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea through our various projects and we want to ensure these services are operational for the benefit of our people,” says Dr Kobby Bomareo.

In 2020 the TSDDA gave K160,000 to Etep Rural Hospital and this year purchased and donated an ambulance to the hospital.

The TSDDA has also allocated funding to the Lutheran Health Services to assist health facilities in the district including water supply projects under the Lutheran Development Services.

Dr Bomareo says the TSDDA has appropriated funding for the hospital in its yearly budget but is yet to receive acquittal of previous funding given to the hospital.

The vice minister for National Planning also called on the Morobe Provincial Health Authority to be proactive in providing planning and reports on medical drug shortages, staff manpower and funding issues.. etc, so that it guides the district to assist where necessary.

“The MoPHA needs to clarify if it has funding available to cater for church run health facilities as the district has been the only government providing funding support at the moment,” he questioned.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases reported in Morobe and neighboring provinces, Dr Bomareo wants the hospital to be fully operational so that it continues to treat patients seeking medical attention.

“The DDA will continue to provide funding assistance as long as there’s accountability and transparency in the way we spend public funds,” he said.