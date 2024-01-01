KUTUBU LOCAL LEVEL YOUTH DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL HOST WORKSHOP

The Kutubu Local Level Youth Development Council has completed a consultation workshop with youth leaders representing 18 wards within Lake Kutubu Rural Local Level Government of the Nipa-Kutubu District of Southern Highlands Province.

This was a weeklong consultation that allowed the youth councils and ward representatives to formalize a constitution for the KLLYDC and to construct a Five-Year Development plan capturing youth activities within the LLG.

Also part of the consultation was the Development of National Planning and Monitoring and The National Youth Development Authority.

The young leaders collectively endorsed the constitution and formally presented it to the National Youth Development Authority.

The Gender Program Manager of Santos Foundation said this is was a milestone accomplished by the young people in Nipa-Kutubu District.

“The involvement of young women in this dialogue is a key step in ensuring that women’s voices are heard and their issues are addressed through a coordinated approach,” she said.

Strategies were developed and framed into the five year development plan which the youths will now work closely with various stakeholders and partners to further refine the development plan.

Planned activities for the development will commence in 2025 through surveys to capture population data of young people across 18 wards within the Lake Kutubu Rurual LLG.

The workshop is funded by Santos Foundation and facilitated by the Voice Inc.