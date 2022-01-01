26.7 C
Port Moresby
January 19, 2022

Islands News

Suspension of NASFUND services in Bialla

by EMTV Online291

The National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) has suspended services at its Bialla Branch in West New Britain.

This follows a break-and-enter incident in the early hours of today (Wednesday January 19, 2022).

Commenting on this incident, Nasfund CEO Ian Tarutia called on the local community to assist authorities track down those responsible, and bring them to justice.

As the only superannuation provider that provides services in this part of the province, it is disappointing that criminal elements have seen fit to break into the Fund’s premises, and steal and destroy office equipment.

As a result, the Fund is now forced to suspend services in Bialla for an indefinite period, whilst police investigations are carried out.

During this time, members in the province are advised to access services at the Kimbe branch.

The Fund’s services can also be accessed via the Nasfund Member Online Portal, as well as from the Fund’s Help Desk on phone 1588, email help@nasfund.com.pg and can also submit withdrawal applications to e-withdrawals@nasfund.com.pg

