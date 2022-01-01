Affordable Water Sites for Pari

A recent visit by Water Aid PNG to the Pari Village in Motu Koita, Moresby South Electorate identified possible sites to install pre-fabricated water kiosks.

Water Aid PNG under its Water for Women Consortium grant program initiated this project in partnership with Motu-Koita Assembly.

The project aims to deliver improved health outcomes through inclusive and equitable water, sanitation and hygiene across Papua New Guinea of which the kiosk is one of the interventions.

The kiosks are expected to provide affordable water sold at strategic locations identified within Pari village.

A total of six kiosks will be built and installed soon after site assessment and kiosk designs are finalized and completed.