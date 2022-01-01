Rabaul Rugby receive assistance from BSP

The Rabaul Rugby Schools Select Side team will kick off its 2022 season with a K40 000 sponsorship boost from BSP.

BSP Rabaul Branch Manager, David Pilai said BSP continues in the path to identify, develop and support young talents through sports and what better way to do so through this sponsorship of K40,000 towards the competition for yet another year.





President, Michael Marum on behalf of the Rabaul Rugby League Executives, School Coordinators, staff and officials thanked BSP for coming through with a sponsorship again in 2022.

He said last year’s sponsorship saw 750 students from five (5) different schools in Rabaul participate in the program.