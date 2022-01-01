China visit a success

Prime Minister James Marape has hailed his recent visit to China a success.

He expressed satisfaction on the comprehensive outcomes of this visit, which he says resets, reaffirms and strengthens PNG’s strong relations with China.

In a virtual meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday both leaders reaffirmed and announced some significant list of deliverables including Memorandum of Agreements in various agriculture activities in marine food and rice, also the Signing of Government Concessional Loan on PNG Power Second Phase Project from Mt Hagen to Yonki, the Agreement to Convene in 2022 the Second Session of the China/PNG Joint Economic and Trade Committee Meeting amongst others.

Prime Minister Marape will abort the French leg of this trip due to COVID-19 restrictions, having returned a positive test result upon arrival in Beijing last Thursday evening.

He is returning today and should arrive in the country by 7pm.