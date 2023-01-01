A STUDENT LEADER TO REMEMBER

By Thelma Allingham

University of Papua New Guinea East Sepik Student Union President Dipson Ban, has officially vacated the President Seat earlier this week.



Since taking office in 2022, Ban said he has achieved a lot with the support of the Union and East Sepik Provincial Government.



When asked about his take on Leadership, Ban said Leadership is not about being given the name tag but it’s all about the responsibilities that come with it.



He added that as a leader one must be open to criticism so he or she must always be prepared, especially mentally, to handle all the challenges that come with the role.



Dipson Ban or Dupie as affectionately called by many on Campus was voted unopposed in 2022 by the UPNG East Sepik Students.

“I took up Law and was doing my third year when I was voted in as the President,” said Ban confidently.

A notable thing about Dipson’s leadership was that, his predecessor handed over the presidency role to him with K1000 worth of cash as Union’s funds.

He now leaves the role with K15, 000.00 in an established East Sepik Students Union bank account for the succeeding executives to take on from there.





Another notable exercise carried out by his team under his leadership was collecting data of the East Sepik students attending UPNG in 2022.

“We found out that out of the total 432 East Sepik Students registered that time, 48% of the students were from Sepik but grew up in other places around the country whilst 52% were residing in their home province,” the outgoing leader said.

He admitted with a hint of a joke that being the president of UPNG East Sepik Students Union was no easy task as he had to deal with intellectual Sepiks, nothing went unquestioned.



Some of his milestone Achievements the Union will certainly not forget him for in his year as President would be his leadership in

Donations of clothes to the victims of Mengar and Basis in Wewak East Sepik Province Creating a platform for students to present concept in the development of East Sepik Province – now Governor Bird is calling for the concept of redevelopment of Wewak Town Zone. Successful delivery of the e-Library project (e-learning) at Brandi Secondary school. The East Sepik Provincial Government is committed to accommodate this greater initiative in the 2024 budget. Ban said this project will be launched in May of 2023.

Dipson said he has vacated the office with satisfaction knowing his short term in office has made a huge impact for the Union.



Looking back he acknowledged his appreciation to the East Sepik Students for their trust and confidence in his leadership and wished a step higher for the Union’s next and upcoming successors.



The outgoing student leader is also thankful to the East Sepik Provincial Administrator, Mr. Samson Torovi and other government agencies, business houses, families, friends and wantoks who never fail to support the Student Union.



His advice to his successors was for them to have a vision to drive the work that will benefit the students.



Hailing from Angoram and Maprik District in East Sepik Province, Ban said initiating and delivering the e-library project is his way of giving back to the province.



“I am piloting this project at Brandi Secondary School in Wewak, it’s something new and I am aware that questions were raised but I can assure you all that I have a vision that will guide me in delivering this project before it’s official launching in May,” a determined Dipson said.

