NATURE PARK PLANTS 12,000 TREES

To mark the International Day of Forests with its theme being “Forests and Health”, Port Moresby’s Nature Park recorded a total of 12, 000 trees being planted in the last four years.

The tree planting initiative had been a shared community exercise of the park under its Trees4Life Program, in partnership with schools, churches and other organizations in the National Capital District.

“We have to think globally but act locally” said Port Moresby’s Nature Park Horticulture Manager Junior Muli.

The Horticulture Manager said during the festive season of the last four years from December to January, about 3,500 tree saplings were given to the communities plus the park’s partners to plant.

He noted that the initiative turned out to be a success because participants showed enough interest and even enthusiasm to plant trees.

Muli emphasized that Forestry development projects in the country should be properly regulated so cultures and wildlife that survive on forests are properly conserved.

“We have over 300 types of plant species, 20% of which are trees. With this program we aim to educate the public on the importance of trees to the environment and personal health, where it gives us oxygen and reduces stress while keeping the balance of Mother Nature,” he went on to explain.

To date, Port Moresby Nature Park, is the country’s only internationally accredited wildlife park for native plants and animals.

The Trees4Life program will continue in April of this year.