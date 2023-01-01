PNGTPA SUPPORTS SINGIROK

Esther Gahane

The PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) presented a cheque of K20 000 to retired Major General Jerry Singirok to support him with his travel to go before seven Hollywood movie directors to pitch his book titled “A matter of Conscience- Operation Rausim Kwik” for the Hollywood screens in Los Angeles this week.

This book was launched on the 20th of October last year by the Governor General Sir Bob Dadae.

In November of 2022, as a member of the Australian defense Interest Group retired Major General Jerry Singirok also launched this book in Brisbane.

Retired Major General Jerry Singirok will be the first Papua New Guinean author to have his book pitched for the Hollywood screens.

He said his book is among the very few books to be identified for books to screen in Hollywood.

He also highlighted that this book is now listed in the top 100 books on the Amazon Books and it is given 4.5 out of 5 on Jinal books.

“This book captures everything that started in March of 1997 till the death of Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare” Singirok added

The CEO for PNGTPA Eric Mossman thanked Retired Major General Jerry Singirok for his effort.

He says this will showcase our beautiful country and PNGTPA is more than happy to support him with this K20, 00 for his travel expenses.

Retired Major General Jerry Singirok said he was privileged to be funded by his colleague in Australia, London and also by Prime Ministers Department and Department of state Enterprises to publish his book.