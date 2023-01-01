YOUTHS DONATE TO RADIO FOR EASTER COVERAGE

Easter is a special event in which Christians celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Few more days remaining before the event, come Friday, 7th of April 2023.

Youths from the St Mary’s Parish in Port Moresby appreciated the work of Media in covering and broadcasting such events to disseminate the good news. Therefore the youths generously donated funds to help Radio Maria in Port Moresby to broadcast the Stations of the Cross event in Port Moresby which will take place this Friday starting at St Mary’s Downtown and will end at St Charles Lwanga Parish, Gerehu.

According to St Mary’s youth president Anjabertha Kapapal, the event involves everyone and needs media coverage.

“It is a big event and will involve the participation of youth and families from throughout the Archdiocese of Port Moresby. Being so, it will also need the extensive coverage of Media, and this is why we reached out to Radio Maria to assist with Broadcasting,” Kapapal said.

The youth secretary Andriana Gimo said when understanding the role of media and their challenges in broadcasting such live events the youths wanted to help.

“We wanted to help in whatever capacity we could, and this is just our way to show that support because we rely very much on radio broadcasting from Radio Maria PNG in sharing our stories,” Gimo said.

When receiving the donation, Director of Radio Maria PNG, Fr Martin We-en, expressed his gratitude to the youth’s contribution.