YWAM DENTAL TRAILER PROGRAM IN PORT MORESBY

What started off as an invitation from the National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, some years back to carry out dental health services in Port Moresby, the YWAM Dental Trailer Program has been finally launched in Port Moresby.

Carried out by the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) team, the program includes an equipped dental semi-trailer visiting schools around the Nation’s Capital providing dental care services and initiating interactive health education sessions.

The Dental semi-trailer is equipped with three dental chairs, sterilisation and x-ray facilities.

“The YWAM Dental trailer is an exceptional set up,” Powes Parkop said.

“Our children will have access to high quality dental care and health education,” he added.

A pilot program of the dental trailer had been conducted in 2019 at the Sevese Morea Primary where over a period of five days 130 students received dental treatment. The YWAM team noted a good number of the students as young as 12 years old needed urgent dental treatment, including a girl who had suffered tooth ache for the past three years and needed a tooth removed.

Following the launching of the program yesterday, the YWAM team will begin providing services at the Koki Elementary and Primary School, in Port Moresby for the next 8 days.

Screening of students took place yesterday, straight after the launch.

YWAM Medical Ships Managing Director, Ken Mulligan, expressed his gratitude towards the NCD Governor, partners and supporters for enabling on the YWAM Dental Trailer Program.

They include NCDC, NCD Provincial Health Authority, NCD Education Services Department of Education, Henry Shein, Colgate, Sir Brian Bell Foundation, Ela Motors, Mills Dental and Ok Tedi Mining Ltd.

“We are so thankful for all the support we have received as we celebrate this milestone,” he said.

The YWAM team covering Port Moresby for this program consists of 4 dentists from both Australia and Papua New Guinea, and around 30 volunteers from 9 different countries.

For the next eight days the dental trailer will be based at Koki Primary where it is expected to provide dental service to 2500 plus Elementary to Primary students, along with the school staff.

The YWAM Dental Trailer Team hope to visit an additional five schools in Port Moresby within this year.