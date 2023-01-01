STUDENTS URGED TO PRIORITIZE EDUCATION

By Jim John

Students in Western Province attending various Secondary, High and Primary schools including the vocational and FODE centres have been urged to prioritize their education for a better future.

This is to ensure all students are well prepared for their national exams starting next week Monday.

Western Provincial Education Advisor Mr Charlie Buia said, the final external assessments for students is the exam, therefore, students must do their best to score good grades to move onto the next level of studies.

He says students should refrain from consuming alcohol, gambling and other social activities that may destroy their future.

Meantime, a total of 1,657 Grade 10 students from the Six Secondary and Five High Schools within the Province, will be sitting for their Lower Secondary School Certificate (LSSC) exams starting on Monday 9th of October 2023.