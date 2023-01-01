WEWAK OPEN BY-ELECTION COUNTING UPDATE

By Thelma Allingham

The counting for Wewak Open By-Election was held at the Wewak town main Market and is progressing well.

The Social Democratic Party Candidate Stanley Muts Samban has maintained the top spot after Exclusion 9 yesterday afternoon with 8,476 votes.

With 296 votes difference and trailing closely at second placing is Independent Candidate Moses Waria Maninare with 8,180 votes.

At the third spot is People’s First Party candidate Dr Dean Woruba with 8,168 votes, whilst sitting comfortably at 4th placing is United Resources Party Candidate George Isifu with 7,067 votes.

Pangu Party’s Strong man Jim B Simatab secures the 5th spot with 6,208 votes and on 6th placing is PNG National Party Candidate Sylvester Barth Pokajam with 3,292 votes.

After Exclusion 9 yesterday afternoon just before counting was suspended at 6pm, the total number of Ballot Papers Allowed is now 41,978 with 1,356 votes being distributed and 275 Exhausted Papers, the total remaining Papers to be processed today Stands at 41,411.

The absolute majority is now 20,706.

More exclusion is expected to be done today as the counting resumes for the day in search for the New Wewak Open Member.