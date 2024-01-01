BSP RENOVATES TOGOBA SECONDARY SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

“Providing a revitalized facility for teachers and students to study stimulates an encouraging learning environment for children,” says BSP Mt Hagen Branch Manager Theresa Pilamp when handing over the completed refurbished administration block to Togoba Secondary School recently.

The school staff with the help of a local contractor – Giru Limited, carried out the renovation that saw a complete overhaul of the structure, which involves new floorings, walls, roofing irons, ceilings and repainting of both exterior and interior of the building.

Mrs Pilamp when encouraging the school to look after the structure also reminded them to make good use of the newly refurbished structure in upgrading the school’s academic performance.

“We believe that a conducive learning atmosphere improves quality of education. To develop a conducive learning atmosphere for students and teachers, you must first upgrade your school’s infrastructure. An improved facility creates a conducive environment to study and work,” Mrs Pilamp said.

The Principal of Togoba Secondary School John Ongo acknowledged BSP and the contractor for the wonderful job done.

“We cannot thank BSP enough for this wonderful work that will give the school a fresh start. Our teachers can now make good use of this in working late and attending to classes on time,” Ongo said.

Togoba Secondary School is one of the oldest schools in Western Highlands Province, built in the colonial era. The school’s administration block for the first time in a long time was given a makeover, thanks to the BSP Mt Hagen team for restoring the structure as part of their 2023 community project initiative.