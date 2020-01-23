Western Highlands Gives Immunization Incentives

The Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority has embarked on new ways to attract parents to bring their children for immunization.

Incentives will be given to parents upon presenting their children at the clinic to be immunized.

The purpose of giving K15 vouchers to each parent is to encourage for more parents to bring their children to clinics often to be immunized.

The board said it will help parents change their behavior to feel responsible for the health of their children.

It is also aimed at minimizing Special Immunization Activities against diseases such as measles and polio, which are costly and difficult for a hospital to administer once there is an outbreak.

It is the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority’s effort to immunize all children under five-years-old against major diseases and help low-income families to achieve a positive impact on health care.

A K250, 000 was allocated for the health incentive program by UNICEF Australia.

The local Tininga Group of Companies Limited is still maintaining its support to the Provincial Health Authority, and will support the course.

By Vasinatta Yama, EMTV New, Mt Hagen