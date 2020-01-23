Escapee Shot Dead

An inmate and a prison guard are dead following a prison break out at Buimo on Sunday.

According to a police report, the inmate was amongst sixteen others who dashed for freedom at around 10 am yesterday during visiting hours.

The deceased inmate was twenty-five-year-old David Naia – serving thirty-five years with hard labor for the murder of Doctor Alphonse Rongap. He was shot was trying to escape.

The sixteen still at large are convicted with serious offenses such as murder, rape and armed robbery.

The report also stated that a Correctional Service Officer was also killed during the break out.

The officer sustained injuries to his chest and was rushed to the Angau Hospital. Police are yet to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile Lae police have commenced investigations into the escape, and the death of the CIS officer.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae