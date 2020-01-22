Strong, Firm, Leadership needed, says Governor Juffa

Oro Governor, Gary Juffa, has urged all political parties to invest in politics and leadership in the country, as there is a need for a strong and firm leadership in parliament.

He made this statement when speaking to party presidents and secretaries of political parties recently.

According to the governor, today’s young population do not desire a career in politics because of the stigma attached to politics in the country.

He urged political parties to partake in activities that will encourage people to pursue a career in politics.

“This is something that we must manage so that this generalization does not discourage good leaders from coming into parliament, because this is what we want.”

“We need strong and firm leaders in Parliament.” Governor Gary Juffa said.

The governor, who also leads the People’s Movement for Change party, also gave an insight into what his party has been doing to encourage good leadership.

He said, his party has been working on identifying leaders in local communities, and encouraged them to get into politics.

“We try as much as we can to get out there and talk to children in Primary Schools, High Schools and Universities, as well as community groups.”

“We get out there and encourage them to start thinking about finding good leaders among themselves and encourage them to get into politics.” He added.

The governor also urged all political parties to have a website in place to outline party policies, and the activities they are involved in.

He also highlighted the need to invest in the country’s politics and leadership.

“Our people need to be encouraged so that they can also play a part.

“They have to invest in good leaders, good parties and the development of politics in the country,” said Juffa.

By Rayon Lakingu – EMTV News – Port Moresby