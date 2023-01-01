WAU WARIA DISTRICT TO IMPLEMENT BILUM DIGITAL PLATFORM

The newly created Wau Waria district in the Morobe province will be the third district in the country to implement the Bilum Digital Platform for reporting of District Services Improvement program funded projects and activities.

This follows after Nuku in West Sepik and Wabag in Enga province respectively have tested the digital platform, a cloud-based user-friendly system to implement at the sub-national administration.

During the official opening of the Department of Implementation and Rural Development’s (DIRD) Bilum Digital Platform system for the Morobe leg rollout program in Lae this week. The Member for Wau Waria Marsh Narewec, said he accepted the government’s digital platform system that will greatly help his district to upload both financial and physical status implementation reports.

MP Narewec said every province and district has to be accountable on what they received in terms of provincial and district services improvement program (PSIP & DSIP) from the national government for basic service delivery to its people.

“I’ll be the first district in the country to use this digital platform system because we have no legacy issues, my district is a newly created district in Morobe province and I want to start fresh. I am really happy and want to be transparent in every aspect of project management and financial accountability. The system itself will keep reminding us of our progress in the district in terms of administration operations, providing real time data on health, education, law & order issues and most importantly infrastructure development,” he said.

Mr. Narewec, who is an information technology (IT) expert challenged DIRD to also accommodate public investment program (PIP) funds (development grants) received from the National Government through the Department of National Planning & Monitoring into the digital platform system so that what district or province receive can be reported to them.