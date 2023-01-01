FAMILY ACKNOWLEDGED TRUKAI’S SUPPORT TO FIGHT CANCER

Father of a three year old Tilesa Vagi acknowledged Trukai Industries Limited for their support towards her daughter’s fight against cancer.

Tilesa was diagnosed with Leukaemia in March this year and is undergoing chemotherapy at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

“Tilesa is on her Maintenance phase in her chemotherapy treatment cycle and will need to seek further treatment abroad to fully cure her from the cancer cells,” father said.

By seeing the need, Trukai Industries donated two bales of 20x1kg rice including more than 20 merchandize items to support the brave young cancer fighter.

Tilesa’s father, Vagi Sarwom thanked Trukai for the support.

“Trukai’s support with rice and the merchandize items given will go towards saving out daughter’s life with the much needed medical treatment,” said Sarwom.