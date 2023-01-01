WATER FOR WOMEN CONSORTIUM PROJECT PHASE 2 WORKSHOP

To inform Government Partners on Phase two of the PNG WaSH Consortium work, the four international non-government organizations World Vision, WaterAid PNG, Plan International and its partner Live and Learn will be facilitating an inception workshop for a phase 2 of the Water for Women Consortium project on Tuesday, 8th of August 2023 in Port Moresby.

The inception workshop aims to bring together key government stakeholders to align and support Water for Women Consortium (WfWC) Phase 2. The workshop will outline the WfWC project objectives, scope and requirements for the new phase in which to provide an overview of previous phase’s successes, challenges as well as lessons learnt and will also layout the groundwork for what is expected in the new phase. Work in WaSH in healthcare facilities in which the consortium works closely with government partners will also be discussed, showcasing what to expect in the next phase.

The Water for Women Consortium project is supported by the Australian Government, through the Water for Women Fund and aims to ‘improve health, gender equality and well-being of Papua New Guinean communities through inclusive, sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH).

In the workshop, representatives from various government partners such as Department of Prime Minister and National Executive Council, National Department of Planning and Monitoring (WaSH PMU), National Department of Health (NDoH), PNG Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) will also be presenting their WaSH Plans for the coming months and how they will work with the PNG WaSH Consortium to achieve the PNG governments WaSH priorities.