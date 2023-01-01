ROSSO ACTING PM WHILE PM MARAPE VISITING AUSTRALIA

Prime Minister James Marape travel to Australia today to visit a close friend who is currently hospitalized with a serious medical condition in Gold Coast Australia.

In his absence Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso will be the acting Prime Minister until Prime Minister Marape returns tomorrow, Monday 7th of August 2023.

Before travelling Prime Minister Marape reflected on this week’s Parliament session and commended the participation of all Members of Parliament and most importantly the presentation of crucial Ministerial Statements, including those related to Education.

“Our Government believes in transparency, and presenting our departmental activities to Parliament is part of our accountability to our people. We intend to provide more Ministerial Statements to allow the public to hold us accountable for our actions as a Government,” stated Prime Minister Marape.

Prime Minister Marape also extended his appreciation to the landowners of Porgera in Enga and Tari in Hela province for their active participation in recent meetings. He assured Porgera landowners of their rightful benefits and the nation’s shared gains.

“I want to emphasize that Porgera landowners, who receive 15 per cent equity and an additional one per cent in royalties, play an integral role in the success of the mine,” PM Marape emphasized.

The Porgera Development Forum, originally planned for Monday, August 7, 2023, has been rescheduled and will now take place on Monday, August 14, 2023, in Wabag. The forum will involve landowners from provinces directly impacted by mining activities, including Enga, Hela, Western, and West Sepik to participate.

“Later this year, we will also hold Landowner forums with Wafi Golpu Landowners and the Morobe Provincial Government,” PM Marape mentioned.

Prime Minister Marape reassured all landowners of his commitment to addressing their concerns and upholding their rightful entitlements.