HONG KONG OBSERVATORY AND PNG NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SIGN MOU ON METEOROLOGICAL CO-OPERATION

To enhance collaboration and exchange in aeronautical meteorological science and technologies, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) and the Papua New Guinea National Weather Service (PNGNWS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) via an online ceremony on Thursday, August 3rd 2023.

The MOU was signed by the Director of HKO, Dr Chan Pak-wai, and the Director of PNGNWS, Jimmy Gomoga.

“The HKO and PNGNWS have been co-operating closely on various aspects of the aviation weather services, including Significant Weather Information co-ordination in the Asia Pacific Region. The establishment of the MOU will promote further meteorological collaboration between both agencies in areas including exchange of weather data, provision of training and co-operation in international aeronautical meteorological matters,” Dr Chan said.

Dr Chan said the synergy of the co-operation will enhance the safety and efficiency of national and international civil air navigation.

The Director of PNGNWS, Jimmy Gomoga acknowledged the partnership as it will enhance and improve their services.

“Chinese Government has been very supportive to Papua New Guinea. We have received equipment’s in terms of satellite support and others,” Gomoga said.

“And this signing further strengthens our collaboration and I want to thanked the Chinese government and HKO for sharing this platform with us because it actually helps us in resolving many of our IKO issues especially the state deficiencies that we have in the country that we have been struggling with signals.”

“This is a step forward for PNG weather service to be certified to fulfil CASA PNG part 174 or IKO requirements,” he added.

Both Mr Gomoga and Dr Chan agreed to work in partnership for the good of the organizations in the long run.