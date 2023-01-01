WASH TRAINING IN NGI

Since Water Sanitation and Hygiene is a cross cutting issue core to PNGs Development Agenda. PNG’s National WASH Policy 2015-2030 has set an ambitious target of achieving 70% of the rural population to have access to safe, convenient and sustainable WASH service by 2030.

The Fundamental Human Right of Critical Importance to Health, Education and Wellbeing that is Water Sanitation and Hygiene was in Kokopo, East New Britain Province on a week’s workshop in training stakeholders on how to register new WASH project using a developed WASH Management Information System (MIS)

The system was developed by the Department of National Planning and Monitoring to support the WASH sector’s decision making and track targets against PNG’s Development Agenda.

This training is for the NGI Region and was carried out at the Rapopo Plantation Resort with an introduction on Monday as to why the Department of National Planning and Monitoring Program Management Unit has developed this MIS.

A total of 60 participants that includes District Administrators and other stakeholders within the NGI Region were sent on a field trip to use the MIS to register three WASH projects in the Gelegele resettlement area earlier this week.

A rural community survey on water sources were carried out at the Matalau Ward.

A total of three surveys were carried out at the Gelegele Resettlement area as a practical for the participants on the MIS.

The workshop ended yesterday with a closing ceremony for certificate of participation.

The participants will go back to their respective districts in their provinces and start entering data into this reliable information system to drive better evidence based planning for better service delivery.