WARNING TO FRAUDSTERS

By Samantha Solomon

After apprehending a fraudster, Motor Vehicles Insurance Limited Chief Executive Officer Michael Makap, warned those that are involved in this act to stop.

He said millions of kina has been paid to such groups of people in the last twenty five years.

Motor Vehicles Insurance Limited has a total of 27 centres throughout the country and these centres have been given the power to carryout claim functions, unlike before when it was only processed and done in Port Moresby.

CEO Makap is sending out a warning to people that are involved in such activities to stop.

He further added that the genuine people should have received their insurance payments after six months but with the involvement of such fraudulent people it slows down the process for them.

Mr Makap said ,with the help of other parties like health workers, police officers and lawyers such fraud cases are approved and millions of kina have been released to these people.

This has been an ongoing issue in the organization for the past years and the team is working towards catching more of such people.