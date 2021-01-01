PNG Motors supports Mt Hagen Volunteers

Today, representatives of the PNG Motors headquarters based in Western Highlands handed over the keys of a new Hyundai Mighty Dump Truck to representatives of the Mt Hagen Urban Youths United Volunteer Association.

During the handover, Marketing Manager, Stephen Lane said the truck will greatly assist the 4000 plus volunteers in their mission to clean up Mt. Hagen.

“The Association is a part of a changing trend in Western Highlands Province which is seeing people ‘doing it for themselves’ rather than sit back and wait for Governments to do it for them, we are proud to be associated with an organisation staffed by people with passion, drive and ambition – people who are prepared to stand up and make things happen instead of simply complaining,” explained Lane.

The handover was witnessed by WHP Governor, Rt Hon Paias Wingti, members of the provincial government, Youth Association executives and representatives of the PNG Motors Mt Hagen Branch.

The volunteer organisation is just a part of the Governor’s vision for WHP to demonstrate to the nation what can be done when local people take ownership.

“Show us you can do it, demonstrate your passion, become engaged and we, the Government, will be there to assist. That approach has seen local communities build 28 high schools in the past 10 years, enrolments rise to 90% and plans for another 40 plus new schools as well as the delivery of Science Blocks, Libraries, Satellite access once communities complete construction”, said Governor Wingti.

Meanwhile members of the Association are hitting the streets of Mt Hagen to clean up the city and make it a welcoming place for visitors with the help of PNG Motors and Hyundai.