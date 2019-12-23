Wagol Settlers Prepare for Legal Action Against Police

Close to 400 men, women and children in Madang’s Wagol settlement are preparing to take legal action for damages caused after their houses burnt two weeks ago following the death of a policeman.

The settlers are now homeless and are living in temporary makeshift shelters, with no clothes, water bottles or other necessities.

The settlers affected claim most of them are not related to those suspects allegedly involved in the policemen.

They need more tents and cooking utensils among other needs as the items donated by the Madang provincial government and the Madang District office are enough to cater for the 120 households.

Meanwhile, locals in Madang have held a small meeting with police on Wednesday to address the high crime rates in the province.

The community leaders and locals are concerned over the safety and welfare of women and girls due to the increasing number of criminal activities occurring daily.

The community leaders met to air their concerns of the alarming rate of violence, killing and other criminal activities happening in the province every day.

Former Governor James Yali, who was at the meeting says there is a lack of leadership demonstrated by the current elected leaders that has led to some many criminal activities.

The leaders are calling on a second meeting to be held on the 11thof January next year for all concerned citizens including the people of Madang to attend.

The meeting is to get collective ideas on how community leaders, individuals, business houses can work together with police in addressing the escalating number of criminal activities.

Provincial Police Commander Senior Inspector, Manzuc Rubiang, warned locals to be cautious of whom they invite to settle amongst them.

Saying most criminals are members of the community who were invited by the locals at the first place and are becoming trouble_markers.

Community leaders and elected members including business houses and concerned citizen of Madang are asked to attend the gathering on the 11thof January 2020.

Meanwhile, police have apprehended five suspects allegedly involved in the killing of the policeman.

By Martha Louise, EMTV NEWS, Madang