Sir Puka Calls For Consultation After Peace Agreement

After successfully achieving the third pillar of the Bougainville Peace Agreement, the referendum, Minister for Bougainville Affairs Sir Puka Temu has called on Papua New Guineans to adhere to the law and allow the consultation period to take place.

The Minister said this during his end of year speech to the National Coordination Office of Bougainville Affairs adding that the government has not prescribed a time frame for the consultation period.

“The government does not prescribe a timeframe for the consultation, I want to echo to the 8million people of Papua New Guinea to allow the law to take place” he said.

He also added that the next two important events to follow are the National Reconciliation Program and the Economic summit of Bougainville; however both dates are yet to be confirmed.

A 40 day period has been given to the end of January for anyone who wishes to dispute the results of the referendum; however the Minister says his office has not received any objection.

By Pamela Barara, EMTV News Cadet Port Moresby