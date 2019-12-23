28.2 C
Port Moresby
December 24, 2019

Bougainville Breaking News News

ABG Reinforces Ban On Individuals

by EMTV Online901

A statement has been released from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Governement, in relation to individuals banned from entering PNG and Bougainville.

In it, President of the ABG John Momis issues a statement regarding several individuals named.

It has been brought to the attention of the ABG that certain foreign company executives and shareholders
who have a travel ban imposed on them are still continuing to disrespect our customs and laws, and
causing disharmony amongst our people at such a critical time in Bougainville’s history.

As such the ABG has had no choice but request the assistance of the Prime Minister of the National
Government, Hon. James Marape MP and the Office of Immigration and Border Security, to impose a
travel ban on the below individuals from entering PNG and Bougainville:

1. Mr Michael J Carrick – Chairman of RTG Mining
2. Ms Justine A Magee – CEO and Executive Director of RTG Mining
3. Mr Mark Turner – COO of RTG Mining
4. Mr Robert N Smith – Non-Executive Director of RTG Mining
5. Mr Phillip C Lockyer – Non-Executive Director of RTG Mining
6. Mr Renzie Duncan – Shareholder Central Exploration Pty Ltd.
7. Mr Nikolajs (Nik) Zuks – Shareholder of Kalia Group

President of the ABG John Momis says, “I confirm this travel ban was put in place on 3rd October 2018, and now again on 24th September 2019.This travel ban will not be uplifted under any circumstance.”

“I hope this clears up any confusion or misunderstanding for anyone currently interacting with these
individuals on the false hope of future business partnerships in PNG and Bougainville.”

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Mining on Woodlark Island

EMTV Online

Lae District Court Adjourned Case Again

Julie Badui-Owa

Peaceful polling in Milne Bay

EMTV Online

About Us

EMTV Logo

EMTV is Papua New Guinea’s oldest and largest television station and has been the country’s window to the world for over three decades. EMTV offers a free-to-air, general entertainment television channel and provides one of the most respected and trusted sources of news and information in the country today.

error: Content is protected !!