ABG Reinforces Ban On Individuals

A statement has been released from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville Governement, in relation to individuals banned from entering PNG and Bougainville.

In it, President of the ABG John Momis issues a statement regarding several individuals named.

It has been brought to the attention of the ABG that certain foreign company executives and shareholders

who have a travel ban imposed on them are still continuing to disrespect our customs and laws, and

causing disharmony amongst our people at such a critical time in Bougainville’s history.

As such the ABG has had no choice but request the assistance of the Prime Minister of the National

Government, Hon. James Marape MP and the Office of Immigration and Border Security, to impose a

travel ban on the below individuals from entering PNG and Bougainville:

1. Mr Michael J Carrick – Chairman of RTG Mining

2. Ms Justine A Magee – CEO and Executive Director of RTG Mining

3. Mr Mark Turner – COO of RTG Mining

4. Mr Robert N Smith – Non-Executive Director of RTG Mining

5. Mr Phillip C Lockyer – Non-Executive Director of RTG Mining

6. Mr Renzie Duncan – Shareholder Central Exploration Pty Ltd.

7. Mr Nikolajs (Nik) Zuks – Shareholder of Kalia Group

President of the ABG John Momis says, “I confirm this travel ban was put in place on 3rd October 2018, and now again on 24th September 2019.This travel ban will not be uplifted under any circumstance.”

“I hope this clears up any confusion or misunderstanding for anyone currently interacting with these

individuals on the false hope of future business partnerships in PNG and Bougainville.”