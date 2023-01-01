WABAG DISTRICT ADDRESSING GENDER INEQUALITY THROUGH MARKET ACCESSIBILITY FOR WOMEN

By Mortimer Yangharry



Second term Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Hon.Dr Lino Tom revealed that the general management of the Wabag Market has been given to Wabag Women’s SME Association.



The People’s Party parliamentary leader maintained that the Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) is committed to financially empower women and girls in the district.



Minister Lino said that empowered women in groups and associations will be strong and less vulnerable to Gender and Sorcery-based Violence.



“We will address many of the Sustainable Development Goals but more specifically Goal 5 that deals with Gender based inequalities and discrimination.” Minister Lino explained.



The medical surgeon turned politician reiterated that when empowering a mother that is basically empower a family, a society and ultimately a nation.



The modern market is designed in a way to empower women and girls with accommodation features that includes two dormitories for mothers who come from distant places to sell their produce.



Minister Lino also assured women and girls that the Wabag District Development Authority will also provide trucks for transportation of market produce from their villages to maximize their takings (revenue after sales).