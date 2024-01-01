VOCO POINT FISHERIES HUB

By Bradley Mariori

Construction of the Voco Point Coastal Fisheries Hub in Lae which was launched in January 2022 is yet to commence.

The project is estimated to cost K105 million when it was launched and the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) Managing Director, Justin Ilakini said the project was stalled because of funding.

In an interview with this newsroom, Mr Ilakini said the project is still in the agenda of the government as it is a flagship program which is in line with their plans to build Voco Point as a Fisheries Hub by getting coastal fisheries and linking up to the Highlands and the other provinces.

He said the reason why it was stalled is mostly to do with funding and not anything else.

He said the project is back on the table this year and they have allocated funding to proceed with the project this year.

They are also looking at a new project design to fit its purpose.

Managing Director Ilakini said they will start with the first stage of the project which they will build NFA offices, second phase is upgrading of the port facilities and third phase will be the facilities.

He said tender documentations for the project are ready.