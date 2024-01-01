KUFC WITHDRAWS FROM PMSA PRESEASON

By James Guken

In a recent announcement, Kalibobo United Football Club (KUFC) regretfully disclosed their inability to participate in the upcoming Port Moresby Soccer Association Hara Cup Preseason Tournament 2024 due to financial constraints.

The Kalibobo United Football club management sighted unforeseen financial challenges as the reason behind this decision.

Despite the disappointment faced by players and fans, the club is focused on resolving the situation and ensuring the team’s long-term stability.

Players have been assured that efforts are underway to find solutions swiftly.

The club expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support and promised to keep them informed about future developments.