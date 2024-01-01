WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT TO ESTABLISH NATIONAL AIDS COUNCIL (NAC) SECRETARIAT OFFICE

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) has partnered with the National AIDS Council (NAC) Secretariat to establish an office in the district that will serve the people of Enga Province.

Wapenamanda Open MP and Vice Minister for Works and Highways, Miki Kaeok through the WDDA has provided counterpart funding of K1 million to build a NAC Secretariat office complex in the district.

The NAC Secretariat Acting Director Tony Lupiwa confirmed that a counterpart funding of K800,000 from the NAC Secretariat for work to immediately start this year.

On behalf of the WDDA, Project Officer Joe Kambu presented the K1 million cheque to Acting Director Lupiwa, who assured the WDDA that they are committed to ensure a modern, complex office is established in the district accordingly.

Kambu said that the presentation of the K1m counterpart funding to National AIDS Council Secretariat will ensure a Rural Integrated One Stop Service Centre for Enga Province will be constructed in Wapenamanda, where people living with HIV/AIDS in Enga Province will seek medication, counseling and other necessary assistance accordingly.

Local MP and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Miki Kaeok sincerely acknowledged the National AIDS Council Secretariat for choosing Wapenamanda District to host this important office for people living with HIV/AIDS in the province to have access to for their well-being.

“The government must look after the health of welfare of the people. People living with HIV/AIDS are human beings that need the necessary support and recognition from the government,” Vice Minister Kaeok said.

Total construction cost of the NAC Secretariat Rural Integrated One Stop Service Centre is valued at K1.8 million.