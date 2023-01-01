VILLAGE LEADER FUNDS TIMBER-MILLING TRAINING IN SOUTH FLY

By Jim John

Local leaders who care deeply about helping their communities and have the ability to influence will have much impact.

Villagers from Kenedibi in remote South Fly of the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) area in Western Province received technical training in forest management and the safe operation of a chain saw and sawmill to mill timber.

This training was funded by local leader Aniba Samo, thirteen locals can apply timber-milling skills in future projects.

Samo an Associate Director from the Ok Tedi Development Foundation Board, representing the South Fly CMCA region, donated K10, 000 from his director’s allowance towards the training.

The community requested OTDF to arrange the training so they could harvest timber to build houses. The Pre-Start Training was facilitated through the Livelihood Development Program (LDP).

OTDF engaged Green Hope Investment Limited, a local group based in Kiunga, who are dedicated to building community capacity in forest management and safe use of sawmill equipment.

The trainees were taught to safely operate a sawmill, and a chainsaw; the process of log scaling for selective logging; and to effectively practice sustainable forest management.

Green Hope reported that the participants feedback were positive. The people of Kenedibi village were waiting for such a training and can now proceed with their various housing projects.