MAN CAUGHT WITH 2KG OF MARIJUANA STUFFED INSIDE VEGETABLES AT THE GOROKA AIRPORT

By Vicky Baunke

A thirty-six (36) year old man from Tirai village, in the Henganofi District of Eastern Highlands Province was caught this morning at the Goroka airport by aviation security between 8:50am trying to transport a total of 2kg of Marijuana stuffed inside vegetables on a flight to Port Moresby.

According to information from the police, the man was standing in the que trying to check in on a flight to Port Moresby this morning with a plastic containing 3 cabbages when the airport security conducted search on his hand luggage.

According to the airport security the man looked suspicious and when the security searched the bag they peeled off the outside leaves of the English cabbages and that was when they realized it was stuffed with marijuana content or dried leaves of the plant.

The man was brought to the aviation security office and later escorted to the Goroka police station and handed over to the police where he was arrested and detained in the police cell.

According to police information the Marijuana is worth 2kg and has a street value of K150, 000.

The man has been charged under the new drug act known as the Control Substance Act (CSA) contravening Section 63 (1).

However, the minimum spot fine under CSA is K1m and a maximum penalty of 40 years imprisonment.