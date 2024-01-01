URGENT ROAD WORKS BEGIN TO REOPEN HIGHLANDS HIGHWAY AFTER LANDSLIDE IN WABAG DISTRICT

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The landslide at Lakolam village in the Wabag Rural LLG area of Enga Province has resulted in the main Highlands Highway cut off for the past week but urgent roadworks which began recently will see the road open soon.

Civil engineers from the Department of Works and earth moving machines were brought in by Kaystar Construction to clear the main Highlands Highway with road clearance work going on.

Big trucks carrying cargoes and supplies to the giant Pogera gold mine have remained stranded on the Wabag side as this portion of the Highlands Highway has been completely cut off by the landslide.

At the moment, Public Motor Vehicles (PMV) buses are dropping off passengers at one side and walking to the other side to be picked up by PMV buses on the other side to continue their journey into Wabag or Laiagam, Kandep and Pogera.