MAINTENANCE OF TOKUA AIRPORT RUNWAY COMMENCES

Pictured: ENB Governor Michael Marum and Gazelle MP Jelta Wong accompanied by NAC Tokua Operations Mananger Russel Paliai (right) visiting the construction site to witness the progress of the runway maintenance.

The long-awaited repair work on the Tokua Airport runway in Kokopo District, East New Britain province, commenced on Tuesday this week.

The airport is currently undergoing pavement repairs and overlaying of asphalt on the 300 meters by 12m damaged part (pothole) of the 1, 720-meter runway, that was believed to have been caused around the early 2000s as heavier aircraft were introduced to Tokua.

Since then the damaged part of the runway has reduced it’s length, and thus downgraded the services to smaller planes like Dash 8 and Q400 for Air Niugini and similar planes for PNG Air and other operators.

The maintenance work is carried out on the central part of the runway by Hebou Constructions Limited and will take 4 months to be completed, depending on the weather conditions.

On hand for a site inspection on Wednesday February the 28th was ENB Governor Honorable Michael Marum and Gazelle MP & Minister for Fisheries Honorable Jelta Wong.

The reconstruction work covers excavation of pavement, construction of cement treated basecourse pavement, asphalt overlay and grooving, runway line markings and drainage improvement.

National Airports Corporation (NAC) Tokua Operations Manager Russel Paliai said that the runway repair is on stage one which will cover a length of 850 meters by 12 meters width and will take a duration of 6 weeks.

“The runway is reduced by 850 meters and we are only expecting Dash 8 to land. The first stage involves the removal of the old asphalt, then the laying of cement, followed by placing of newer asphalt,” he said.

Hebou Construction Ltd shipped the asphalt materials from Port Moresby and the asphalt plant and pugmill from Lae for the maintenance work on the Tokua airport runway.

Noting that Rabaul serves as one of Air Niugini’s busiest destinations, playing a vital role in connecting East New Britain to the rest of Papua New Guinea and the world, the reduction in runway capacity is undoubtedly a setback for both the airline and the local community.

Air Niugini’s Acting CEO, Gary Seddon in a statement released today reminded travelers on the importance of safety.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause to our passengers and cargo clients,” the CEO stated.

“However, safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to cooperating with the authorities to ensure that necessary repairs and upgrades are completed efficiently.” he added.

The repair work is aimed at fixing the damages on the 1,720-meter runway, and to build a stronger pavement that is durable and can withstand the weight of planes.

The NAC is funding the reconstruction of the runway at a tune of K12 million and expect the project to be completed by June this year.