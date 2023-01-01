TWO THOUSAND INDONESIAN SCHOLARSHIPS TO ENHANCE EDUCATIONAL LANDSCAPE

Prime Minister James Marape has issued a call to action for the Education Department to expedite the use of 2,000 scholarships offered by Indonesian colleges and universities.

This initiative is a direct result of the visit by Indonesia President H.E. Joko Widodo last month, during which both nations pledged to enhance bilateral educational cooperation.

Prime Minister Marape reaffirmed the significance of the scholarships and stressed the importance of timely action. He emphasised that, this initiative would not only enrich the educational experiences of Papua New Guinea students but also foster reciprocal benefits.

PM Marape highlighted that, “for every student sponsored by Indonesia, Papua New Guinea would reciprocate by sponsoring another Papua New Guinea student, marking a novel approach to fostering educational growth.”

“This opportunity presented by Indonesia is invaluable, and we must seize it with urgency,” stated Prime Minister Marape.

“By providing our youth access to international education, we are equipping them to make meaningful contributions to our nation’s progress. This endeavour aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing quality education, exemplified by our STEM students pursuing studies in the USA, with funding from the Papua New Guinea Government.”