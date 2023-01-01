BILATERAL RELATIONS WITH INDONESIA

Building on the recent visit of Indonesia’s President, H.E. Joko Widodo, last month, the two nations are now forging ahead with plans to provide electricity to the town of Vanimo.

During a recent visit to Indonesian Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, H.E. Andriana Supandy, Prime Minister Marape received a comprehensive update on the ongoing progress of the electricity supply project from Jayapura to Vanimo.

Prime Minister Marape said, embracing the economic opportunities facilitated by Indonesia is a call to action for the people of Papua New Guinea.”

He added that our joint endeavours encompass a range of strategic initiatives, including enhancing access to affordable electricity along the border and collaborating on essential road infrastructure.

“While the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea border historically represented a political divide, our commitment is now geared towards its transformation into a thriving economic hub,”PM stated.

“Through a united effort, Indonesia’s surplus electricity stands to uplift communities in northern towns like Vanimo and Wewak, extending its impact to Kiunga and Daru in the south.”

“Furthermore, our shared road links from north to south will foster connectivity along the border.”

Prime Minister Marape affirmed, “the proactive measures taken by both nations are poised to reshape regional dynamics, charting a course towards robust economic growth and shared development.”