TRUKAI TRAINED WARDENS TO FIGHT AGAINST TB

In the fight against Tuberculosis (TB) Trukai Industries has included TB Wardens in its workforce around the major centres in the country.

Five employees from the company completed a three-day training conducted under the Business 4 Health’s Cover Your Cough Program, which took place in Lae and Port Moresby recently.

Trukai Industries’ TB Wardens will be based in Lae, Mt Hagen, Kokopo, and Port Moresby to observe and provide support to employees who may show symptoms of TB, ensuring the health and safety of everyone.

Trukai Industries’ Area Sales Manager for Port Moresby, Gregory Tugiau, who is one of the company’s TB wardens described the training as a beneficial tool that will protect Trukai employees and their families.

“Attending the training gave me an insight into the alarming TB rate that we have in the country. Being a TB Warden means that I am there to assist any of my team members who may show early signs of TB, protecting the people around them, but most importantly protecting themselves and their families,” said Tugiau.

Business 4 Health’s Trainer and Health Extension Officer (HEO) Teresa Koratsi, who facilitated the TB training, expressed that Trukai’s inclusion of TB Wardens strengthens the fight against the disease.

“Having TB wardens in Trukai’s workforce creates a link between Trukai’s employees and the TB clinics.”

“The TB wardens become the eyes and the ears, connecting employees to the most suitable medical services that they may require if they show signs of TB,” said Koratsi.

Trukai Industries’ Chief Executive Office, Alan Preston, said the company will continue to promote a safe and healthy workplace for its employees.

“Trukai is a proud champion in the fight against TB in the country and with the inclusion of our TB wardens, this reaffirms our fight to keep TB out of our workplace and to ultimately eradicate TB in Papua New Guinea.”

“Trukai proudly has one of the most diverse CSR programs in any food manufacturing company in the country where we support the wellbeing of our people through various health and nutritional programs,” said Preston.

The company will be promoting Business 4 Health’s Cover Your Cough campaign on the 20th of August in this year’s highly anticipated Trukai Fun Run. The Cover Your Cough Campaign will be visible on all 50,000 Trukai Fun Run shirts.