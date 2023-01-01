TRUKAI SUPPORTS RUGBY TOUCH

The National Rugby Touch Football Tournament started today in Port Moresby and the Touch Football Papua New Guinea Inc received a timely support of sponsorship from Trukai Industries in cash and kind recently.

Trukai Industries under its Roots brand presented K8,400 cash and merchandises like rugby balls and rice to support the National Touch Football Tournament.

Trukai Industries Marketing Manager Maryanne Tom said, this support through its Roots brand demonstrates its strong association within communities in PNG.

“Trukai Industries partnership with Touch Football Papua New Guinea Inc. (PNGTF) demonstrates its support for local sporting activities that promote fitness and a sense of community, and we wish all the athletes the very best in their trials to represent PNG during the Pacific Games,” said Tom.

President of Touch Football PNG Inc. Kevin Luana appreciated the support stating that the partnership will contribute to the development of touch football in PNG.

“This is the first time a corporate company has shown interest and has supported our initiative to help build touch rugby as a sporting code, said Luana.

The 134 touch football athletes that will be taking part were selected from previous tournaments held in Lae and Popondetta.

“From this tournament 20 athletes will progress to the next round then the final 14 will be selected to represent the country,” said Luana.

Trukai Industries will provide awards for the player of the match, best referee and bales of rice for all ten teams.

This National Touch League is set to start today June 1st to the 4th at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

The four days trial games will have 134 athletes display their skills to impress selectors who will choose the best to represent the country in touch rugby during the Pacific Games.