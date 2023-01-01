GRADE 10 STUDENTS SIT FOR WRITTEN EXPRESSION EXAM

A total of 78,966 grade 10 students from 452 high and secondary schools nationwide have nominated to sit for this year’s Grade 10 Written Expression Examination today Thursday, June 1st, 2023.

According to Secretary for Education Dr Uke Kombra, all provinces and schools have received their Exams as per the nomination data received by the Measurement Services Division in Port Moresby.

Dr. Kombra is encouraging all students, teachers and provinces to give their best and to ensure that the exams are done fairly and to the best of their God given ability

“I call on all the citizens of Papua New Guinea to support and abide by the fair administration of exams,” Dr Kombra said.

The Secretary also appealed to all schools to have their Registration Documents fixed up with the School Registration Committee of the Department, because without proper Registration, no school will be allowed to sit the objective examinations.

He warned all schools against any mal-practices relating to the national examinations. Students and schools are being warned of serious consequences which include non-certification for students, termination from teaching for teachers and banning of the schools involving themselves for a minimum period of 3 years.

“We have eliminated cheating in examinations. Hence, results are based on hard work, and offer better education benchmarks.

Dr Kombra concluded by wishing the entire grade 10 students in their examination.

“I wish all the grade 10 students ‘best of luck’ in their first National Examination for 2023.