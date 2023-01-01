EYE SPECIALIST TEAM VISITS TABUBIL HOSPITAL

A total of nine eye specialist doctors and nurses from the Fred Hollows Foundation Eye Specialist team based in Madang Province are currently in Tabubil Hospital for a week-long eye surgical outreach program.

Out of the nine (9) eye specialists, 3 are Ophthalmologists (eye doctors), along with six (6) other eye specialist nurses/ophthalmic clinicians.

The Outreach Program started on Monday with a dedication service which was led by Tabubil Assembly of God (AOG) Pastor Gedisa Yasipsa.

According to Tabubil Hospital Administrator, Margareth Samei, it has been 3 years since the team’s last visit.

A total of over 300 eye patients, which includes the Ok Tedi Mining Limited employees and its contractors and also the nearby communities and villages in Tabubil have been booked and scheduled to do eye check-ups during the eye outreach program.

Chief Medical Officer, OTML Health Services Dr. Charles Turharus said, “this outreach program is set to help our people here in Tabubil, in urban and the remote parts who have been suffering and are patiently waiting to help get their sight restored again.”

The eye specialist team will do eye check-ups like eye reading tests, eye screening, and also carry out eye surgery where necessary after consultations with the Ophthalmologists/eye specialist doctors.

This eye surgical outreach program at the cost of twenty-five thousand kina, started on Monday 17th of July and will end on Friday, the 21st July 2023, then the team will continue to Kiunga Hospital.