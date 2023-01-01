TRUKAI INCREASES SUPPORT FOR MAMA FOUNDATION

Trukai Industries has renewed its sponsorship for the Mountain Area Medical Airlift (MAMA) Foundation, increasing its support to K120,000 this year.

The company has been supporting Manolos Aviation Limited and now the MAMA Foundation for eight years.

This sponsorship will go towards the purchase of a Helicopter Approach Path Indicator (HAPI) Lighting System and other related equipment.

Trukai Industries’ CEO Alan Preston described this sponsorship as a sustainable partnership under the company’s core value of health within its corporate social responsibility program.

“We are proud to support and be associated with an organization like MAMA Foundation as they provide a vital service that has saved the lives of many people in the most difficult to reach places in PNG,” said Preston.

MAMA Foundation’s Jurgen Ruh said the HAPI system would enable improvements in safety during bad weather and night operations.

“The normal passenger flights are not done in bad weather or night, but when we take risks to go into bad weather or fly at night, this aviation equipment will assist the pilot in a safer approach to landing,” said Ruh.

“The installment of the HAPI system would be the first for any helicopter company in PNG and we are grateful that Trukai Industries is supporting this improvement through this increased sponsorship.

“We already have one HAPI system but we need two more. However there are other civil aviation specified and approved lights that will be installed in the helicopters which will then be part of the final take-off and landing pad,” Ruh added.

The Mountain Area Medical Airlift (MAMA) Foundation is a non-profit organization, founded by the CEO of Manolos Aviation Limited, as a social services delivery platform assisting people in remote PNG survive life-threatening complications, by transporting them via helicopter ambulances to urban hospitals, where they have access to health care and emergency treatment.