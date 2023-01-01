MEDICINE SHORTAGE

By Bradley Mariori

The Bulolo District Development Authority is aware of the predicament facing the people where readily available medicines are in short supply or not available in the various health facilities in the district, Bulolo MP Sam Basil Jr revealed this.

He said the district normally had its own Mobile Clinic and medical supply program that was halted but was reactivated with the DDA endorsement early this month.

Basil Jr said the Bulolo District acquired Ambulances for all Health Centers and also operated a Mobile Health Clinic and Medicine and Eye Clinics program to improve health services delivery to the people.

He said this project helps to attend to the communities and have them treated or referred to the Health Centre.

Basil Jr said this exercise is also to promote awareness and information to the communities to decrease the high incidence of treatable diseases and to bring services to those in need or unable to reach the Health Centres.

The DDA will be purchasing basic medicines and health supplies as soon as the District Health Officer provides what is needed in the 4 LLG health establishments.

The district is also looking at starting the Mobile Clinics and is looking at establishing a reliable Ambulance Service with support from the St. John Ambulance Services.

Basil Jr said the basic medicines and health supplies will be locally purchased and distributed until the Area Medical Store delivers the required drugs pending since August 2023.