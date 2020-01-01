Trends Beauty continues Support for Women’s Health

Share the News











Trends Beauty has jumped on board with the PNG Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) to support the Pinktober Women’s Health Awareness campaign for 2020.

In the past, Trends supported through their wellness business – Spa Pua via the “pledges voucher” initiative and donated some vouchers/hampers to their fundraiser events.

So for this year, Trends decided do more and started off with;

Assisted in the selling of Pinktober Merchandise (biros, key chains, crystal pins & glasses) supplied by the PNGCF worth K4,300.00; Total Items Sold: 96 pieces at K1,563.00,

K1 Donation per service collated is at a total of K5,195.00 in our 2020 Pinktober Promo assisting or supporting Women’s Health Awareness via the PNG Cancer Foundation.

Cancer is a major killer in Papua New Guinea, and not many people know the symptoms till at the later stages where it becomes too late.

Trends’ assistance aims at driving more awareness for both men & women to go for checks early, educate the upcoming generations to look after themselves, prevent or even abstain from causes of cancer of any type.

Trends Beauty International Managing Director Mr Joe Lai said although the fundraising drive was quite minimal, it’s only a start to a continued partnership between the two organizations!

“This we have put down as part of our Corporate and Community Service responsibility moving forward, and look forward to assisting and supporting the Foundation where it can by utilizing our many outlets throughout the country to drive awareness messages to our customers, who are also your audiences,” says Lai.

PNGCF Executive Manager Ms Priscillar Napoleon, when receiving the donation had this to say,

“October at PNG Cancer Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness on women’s health under the Pinktober health campaign – Your support will go towards assisting PNGCF to continue its efforts in cancer control management, in terms of raising awareness on Primary Prevention & Early detection in 2021.

Thank you for supporting the Women’s Health Awareness Campaign in PNG,” adds Napoleon.