A New Lease on Life

20-year old Melody Biaso from East Sepik thought all hope was lost when she missed out on the Grade 9 selection in 2019.

After completing her Grade 8 at Tokarara Primary School in NCD, young melody like her peers was hopeful in continuing to High School.

Unfortunately for her, she did not make the list and her world came tumbling down. She became angry, sad, and confused.

It was until her sister-in-law (her big brother’s wife) told her about a church-run institution that offers an ‘Adult Literacy Program – Anglicare PNG.

A few months later, she enrolled at Anglicare PNG’s Adult Literacy Program – a 1 year 6-months program aimed at giving grownups and children a second chance to learn to read and write.

Little did she know, she would graduate top of her class.

On her graduation day ( 27.11.20) an emotional Melody stood in front of her classmates and shared her story.

“Reading and Writing in Basic English was a challenge for me,” recall Melody.

“On top of that, not being able to fully understood what I just wrote and read.

“But Thanks to Anglicare PNG, I can confidently say I can”, added Melody.

As soon as the graduation ceremony ended, Melody ran into the supportive arms of her family with tears of joy.

She told EMTV News she did not expect to get any prizes but glad she did.

Melody topped Mathematics and Phonics.

She now sets her eye on either going back into the formal education system or doing FODE.

Melody was one of 24 students who graduated from the Port Moresby Anglicare PNG Centre last week.