Lae Biscuit Co. Supports Nature Park’s Christmas Event

Lae Biscuit Company Limited has committed K5,000 to support the Port Moresby Nature Park’s inaugural ‘Moni Plus Christmas in the Park’ event.

“It has certainly been a tough year for everyone during this COVID-19 pandemic and we see this as an opportunity to give back to the community in a positive way,” says Lae Biscuit Rep Belinda Ako.

“It has always been our aim to conduct ourselves as good corporate citizens with social responsibilities, and that is what our sponsorship of Nature Park is about,” adds Ako.

Port Moresby Nature Park CEO Ms. Michelle McGeorge said the Nature Park is thankful to Lae Biscuit Co. for their support and excited to be hosting an event that aims to unite the community in the spirit of Christmas and of course bring with it the cheer and joy of the festive season, especially during these unprecedented times.

“We are very excited to announce our ‘Moni Plus Christmas in the Park’ event and would like to say a big thank you to Lae Biscuit Co. for coming on board.

What we have prepared for this year is going to bigger than we’ve ever done before.

Thanks to the amazing support we are getting from sponsors like Lae Biscuit Co., we are excited to have the public come to the Park and experience the Christmas Wonderlands.” added McGeorge.

The Christmas in the Park event was launched last month and the Park transformed into a ‘Christmas Wonderland’.

The Nature Park will release more information about activities to anticipate throughout the festive season as preparations unfold.