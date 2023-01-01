TRADITIONAL ENGAN SALT TRADE ROUTE OPENED UP INTO A VITAL ROAD PROJECT IN WABAG DISTRICT

By Motimer Yangharry

The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) continues to open up road networks to empower the rural based economy to venture into agriculture.



The construction of the Yalu road project is special as it was once a famous traditional trade route connecting Wabag with Aiyel and Tsak Valley in the Wapenamanda district which was then extended into Tambul valley in the Western Highlands Province and eventually into Ialibu-Pangia and Erave in the Southern Highlands Province who traded with people from the coast.



Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr Lino Tom said that this new road construction is progressing well.



“The people from upper Aiyale valley will now have a shortcut into Wabag,” Minister Lino said.



The second term MP mentioned that the availability of quality gravel quarries in these areas will ensure that the gravelling of the newly built road is easily done unlike the other newly built roads where the availability of gravel is an issue to address which takes time and costs more money.



The People’s Party parliamentary leader sincerely acknowledged Andrew Kanan who is the team leader plus his hardworking members who are ensuring this new road project is completed on time.

The Yule road project will service the upper Aiyel Valley areas bordering the Wapenamanda district which is a continuation of the completed Birip-Aiyel Valley road.



The Wabag district has become the first district in Enga Province to have all the council wards in its three constituencies connected by road.