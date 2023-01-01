PUBLIC SERVANTS REQUIRED TO HAVE NID

By Wasita Royal

The Department of Personal Management through the East New Britain Acting Provincial Administrator Levi Mano have issued a final instruction earlier this week to all public servants employed by the East New Britain Provincial Administration to get registered with the PNG Civil and Identity Registry for their NID.

The East New Britain Provincial Administration Human Resource Division in collaboration with a team from the PNG Civil and Identity Registry visited the four districts in the province –Kokopo, Rabaul, Gazelle and Pomio to conduct a registry exercise for all public servants.

Gazelle District was the second district to be visited by the team. All the officers from the seven (7) Local Level Government in the district have been instructed to meet at the district’s headquarters on 6th June to confirm their registered NID numbers.

Majority of the public servants in the district have been registered and confirmed. However, only a minority still has issues and is yet to be confirmed.

As per directive from the DPM, any public servants without an NID Card or Certificate by 30th June 2023, will automatically be put off the payroll.

This applies to all public servants within the country who are employed by the government but are still without NID. This is the final opportunity given to those who are yet to get registered.

With this, the government will enforce the “one person, one position, one pay” policy through the NID system.